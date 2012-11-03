Tennessee woman able to vote despite no photo ID

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A woman who couldn't obtain photo identification and didn't think she'd be able to vote was allowed to through a rarely used exemption in Tennessee's new voter ID law.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/Shkz4U ) reported 56-year-old Cora Beach voted Thursday by signing an affidavit that she is "indigent and unable to obtain proof of identification without paying a fee."

In doing so, Beach was able to take advantage of a clause that exempts voters who claim religious objections to being photographed or to the indigent.

Beach visited driver vehicle centers in Davidson County three times recently, only to have her application to acquire a photo ID turned down. She lacked marriage licenses, including one from Ohio, to allow officials to trace her birth name of Cora Jones to her current name.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.