Moonshine distillery opens in East Tenn.

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (AP) - A ninth distillery has opened in Tennessee since liquor laws changed in 2009 and began allowing the production of whiskey and other distilled spirits.

The East Tennessee Distillery, located in Piney Flats, is producing and selling Mellowmoon, a 100-proof white whiskey.

Gary Melvin, 1 of the owners, told the Johnson City Press (http://bit.ly/VId0Fx) that he and friends Byron Reece and Neil Roberson decided to try their hand at making moonshine because East Tennessee is so well known for producing a high-quality product.

Of the nine distilleries that have opened since the law changed, about half produce moonshine.

 

Information from: Johnson City Press, http://www.johnsoncitypress.com

