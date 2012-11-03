Charter school amendment divides Georgia tea party - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Charter school amendment divides Georgia tea party

By BILL BARROW
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia tea party activists say they agree on the need for smaller government, more local control and free market competition.

But they apply those ideas differently when it comes to the proposed constitutional amendment on charter schools. The plan would allow the state of Georgia to create a new commission that could create and oversee the independent schools that run on public money.

One group of tea party supporters in Savannah has paid for radio ads endorsing the measure. They say it gives parents more choices and opens competition among schools.

Atlanta-area tea party leaders, however, note that local school boards already can issue charters for independent schools. To them, the amendment is a concentration of power within the state.

