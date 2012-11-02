Band of the Week (Week 11) - Gordon Lee High School

They have marched in Tampa, they have aced competitions, and they have entertained home and away fans, alike. The Gordon Lee High School Marching Trojan Band is more than a hundred members strong, this year, and they put together a tremendous show. Called "Heroes Fallen, Not Forgotten," you may recognize a few strains of Shenandoah, Amazing Grace, Let Freedom Ring, and others. Dedicated to US service men and women who gave all, the costumes, the music, and the precision marching are right on the money. To get a look, click this link to view their performance at the Peach State Competition in Rome where the band earned, according to their web site "...superior ratings in Drum Major, Percussion, Danceline, Colorguard, and Band. The Band was in the top 8 of the day out of 25 with special awards going to danceline for 1st in class and highest score of the day. Our Drum Majors were 2nd in class and our Colorguard was 3rd in class."

Congratulation to the Marching Trojan Band from Chickamauga, Georgia for a great season! Now, go enjoy Gordon Lee High School, our EPOB Fiber Optics Band of the Week as they light up the home stands with the theme from ESPN!