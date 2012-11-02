Judge will hear motion to unseal DesJarlais' court records Mon. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Judge will hear motion to unseal DesJarlais' court records Monday

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A Chattanooga judge will hear a motion Monday to unseal records that state Democrats say are related to a scandal that garnered national attention to Congressman Scott Desjarlais (R-TN) three weeks ago.

Circuit Court Judge Jacqueline Bolton will preside over the hearing 9:00 a.m. Monday at the Hamilton County Courthouse.

Gerard Stranch, chief legal counsel for the Tennessee Democratic Party, filed a motion Oct. 24 requesting that all documents related to Rep. DesJarlais' relationships with patients be open for review by the voters in Tennessee's Fourth Congressional District.

Since then, one woman has come forward and claimed to have had a sexual relationship with DesJarlais that started while she was a patient in his care. She told The Chattanooga Times Free Press she shared drugs with DesJarlais and that DesJarlais prescribed her drugs on dates.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.