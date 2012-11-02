Mayor Bloomberg says NYC Marathon canceled - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mayor Bloomberg says NYC Marathon canceled

Posted: Updated:
ew York City Marathon banners adorn an entrance to New York's Central Park, Nov. 2, 2012. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) ew York City Marathon banners adorn an entrance to New York's Central Park, Nov. 2, 2012. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

  • NationalMore>>

  • Opening statements set in Bill Cosby's sex assault retrial

    Opening statements set in Bill Cosby's sex assault retrial

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:50 PM EDT2018-04-09 03:50:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mel Evans). Bill Cosby, center, leaves hearings for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, second right, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Mel Evans). Bill Cosby, center, leaves hearings for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, second right, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.
    Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial likely won't be anything like his first one.More
    Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial likely won't be anything like his first one.More

  • Jimmy Kimmel tries to tone down feud with Sean Hannity

    Jimmy Kimmel tries to tone down feud with Sean Hannity

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-04-09 03:49:44 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, Jimmy Kimmel attends the 30th annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kimmel has apologized for a joke about Mel...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, Jimmy Kimmel attends the 30th annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kimmel has apologized for a joke about Mel...
    Late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel has apologized for a joke about 1st lady Melania Trump's accent and moved to deescalate a feud with Fox News host Sean Hannity.More
    Late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel has apologized for a joke about 1st lady Melania Trump's accent and moved to deescalate a feud with Fox News host Sean Hannity.More

  • 'A Quiet Place' roars at box office with $50M debut

    'A Quiet Place' roars at box office with $50M debut

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-04-09 03:49:38 GMT
    (Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures via AP). This image released by Paramount Pictures shows John Krasinski, left, and Noah Jupe in a scene from "A Quiet Place."(Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures via AP). This image released by Paramount Pictures shows John Krasinski, left, and Noah Jupe in a scene from "A Quiet Place."
    John Krasinksi's "A Quiet Place" opens with a thunderous $50 million in ticket sales for the year's second-best debut after "Black Panther.".More
    John Krasinksi's "A Quiet Place" opens with a thunderous $50 million in ticket sales for the year's second-best debut after "Black Panther.".More
    •   

By JENNIFER PELTZ and RACHEL COHEN
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York City Marathon was canceled Friday by Mayor Michael Bloomberg after mounting criticism that this was not the time for a race while the region is still recovering from Superstorm Sandy.

With people in storm-ravaged areas still shivering without electricity and the death toll in New York City at more than 40, many New Yorkers recoiled at the prospect of police officers being assigned to protect a marathon on Sunday.

An estimated 40,000 runners from around the world had been expected to take part in the 26.2-mile event. The race had been scheduled to start in Staten Island, one of the hardest-hit areas by this week's storm.

"We would not want a cloud to hang over the race or its participants, and so we have decided to cancel it," the mayor said in a statement. "We cannot allow a controversy over an athletic event - even one as meaningful as this - to distract attention away from all the critically important work that is being done to recover from the storm and get our city back on track."

Bloomberg called the marathon an "integral part of New York City's life for 40 years" and "an event tens of thousands of New Yorkers participate in and millions more watch."

He still insisted that holding the race would not require diverting resources from the recovery effort, but understood the level of friction.

"It is clear it that it has become the source of controversy and division," Bloomberg said. "The marathon has always brought our city together and inspired us with stories of courage and determination.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.