Buckner sworn in as Murray Co. chief magistrate

CHATSWORTH, Ga. (AP) - Gale Buckner has been sworn in as Murray County's chief magistrate judge.

The Daily Citizen reports (http://bit.ly/Syr18K ) Buckner, the former commissioner of the state Department of Juvenile Justice, took office after a ceremony Thursday at the county courthouse.

Buckner replaces former chef magistrate Bryant Cochran who resigned amid an inquiry over allegations that he pre-signed warrants for law enforcement officials.

A woman has also accused Cochran of propositioning her in his office. Cochran has denied her claims.

Buckner is also a former Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent and a Chatsworth police officer who also served on the state Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Her term will last through December 2014.

Information from: The Daily Citizen, http://www.daltondailycitizen.com

