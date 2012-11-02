Forgotten Child Fund kicks off holiday toy collection campaign

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A local organization is making sure no child is forgotten this Christmas.



Friday was a big day for organizers of the "Forgotten Child Fund." A big shipment of toys was delivered to their warehouse on East Main Street.

These toys will be sorted and given to children of families in need. Anyone can drop off a toy in the Forgotten Child Fund bins located throughout Chattanooga - something that event organizers hope becomes a habit.

Registration for families can be done Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Forgotten Child Fund's office on East Main Street.



The fund is hosting several fundraisers over the next couple of months, including a police versus firefighters boxing match.

The non-profit Forgotten Child Fund was created by Chattanooga Fire and Police Officers who witnessed first-hand children who had nothing for Christmas. They set out to make sure there were no children in the Chattanooga area that were going without a Christmas.

Since its conception in 1965, the Forgotten Child Fund has grown to assisting children not just in the Chattanooga area, but has reached out to children in the tri-state area including Southeast Tennessee, North Georgia, and North Alabama.

The Forgotten Child Fund is comprised of 100% volunteers. The majority of them are public safety workers and their families. They consist of Chattanooga Fire and Police Departments, Hamilton County Sheriff's Department, Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services, Hamilton County Emergency Services, Chattanooga Hamilton County Rescue and local county volunteer fire departments.

Online: www.forgottenchildfund.com