Operation Lights Out helps keep registered sex offenders in check

MURPHY, NC (WRCB) -- On October 31st, members of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office working in conjunction with North Carolina Probation and Parole and the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Childrens Taskforce conducted Operation Lights Out in Cherokee County North Carolina.

The purpose of the operation was to ensure that registered sex offenders maintain compliance with the provisions of The North Carolina Sex Offender Registration Program and to ensure safety for children in the county during the Halloween festivities.

During Operation Lights Out the residences of over 40 of the registered sex offenders in Cherokee County were visited to ensure compliance. During the compliance checks conditions of the residences were checked to ensure no one was attempting to entice children to the residence.

Additionally, six residences were searched with North Carolina Probation and Parole Officers to ensure compliance with the terms of probation for those registered sex offenders who were still on probation/parole.

The registered residence of Christopher James Rahilly, 54, was searched by Cherokee County Sheriff's Investigators and ICAC Taskforce Officers. The search was conducted in conjunction with an investigation in which ICAC Taskforce Officers had become aware that Rahilly was maintaining an account on Facebook. During the search computers, papers and a weapon were seized.

The following day Rahilly was arrested for registration violations and placed under a $20,000.00 secure bond. Rahilly is scheduled to appear in Cherokee County District Court November 14th, 2012 at 9 am.

Sheriff Lovin commented "The safety of our community and our children always has and will continue to be a top priority of the Office of the Sheriff of Cherokee County. It is through efforts of these cooperative operations such as "Lights Out" that we can continue to provide a safer community."

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking for anyone who may have information concerning any illegal activity to call (828) 837-1344 or email to crime.tips@cherokeecounty-nc.gov. or visit the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

