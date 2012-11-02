UPDATE: School bus involved in wreck on E. Brainerd Road

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A wreck involving a school bus Friday sent two people to the hospital.

It happened in the 9100 block of East Brainerd Road, shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Janice Atkinson with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a Toyota 4 Runner ran into the back of a school bus, as children were getting off of it.

The bus was carrying 49 students at the time.

One student and the bus driver were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. Another student was treated at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was cited for following too close and violating the passenger restriction on his Tennessee Restricted Intermediate Driver's License.

Details of what led to the crash are unknown.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this developing story.

