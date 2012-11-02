Georgia Power bills to rise starting in January - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia Power bills to rise starting in January

ATLANTA (AP) - Average bills from Georgia Power will soon increase, not decrease as some might have expected when the company announced last month that its fuel costs had dropped.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/X4oJU1) that average bills will climb about 44 cents a month starting in January.

The utility notified state regulators in October that it would apply for a residential rate reduction because the amount it pays for fuel has fallen 7%, saving $122 million. The utility can't profit from lower fuel costs and must pass those savings on to customers.

The Georgia Public Service Commission is expected to approve that reduction, an average of about $1.82 a month.

But Georgia Power officials said Thursday that residential bills will actually rise to pay for costs associated with new construction and energy efficiency programs.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.