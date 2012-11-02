Firefighters, Red Cross volunteers to install free smoke alarms

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- This Saturday, Chattanooga firefighters along with staff and volunteers with the American Red Cross will distribute free smoke alarms and batteries in a residential area located roughly between McCallie Avenue and 11th Street.

The operation will originate from the parking lot of the American Red Cross office at 801 McCallie Avenue. This event will start at 10:00 a.m. and is expected to last about two hours.

This event coincides with the weekend when you change your clocks back one hour to Eastern Standard Time before you go to bed on Saturday.

The Chattanooga Fire Department encourages everyone to change the batteries in their smoke alarms at least once each year. An easy way to remember is to change these batteries when you change your clocks.

It is very important to have a working smoke alarm with a working battery in your home. If you have that, it greatly lowers your chances of dying in a fire.

Follow these 10 easy tips on smoke alarms: