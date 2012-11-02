After Sandy, officials make plans for Election Day

(NBC) -- New Jersey officials are making sure election day will go as planned, even as citizens continue to clean up from Hurricane Sandy.

Authorities say military trucks will serve as polling places Tuesday in areas hit hard by the storm.

It remains unknown how many of the 3,000 polling places in the state are without electricity.

Officials are also saying they will extend the deadline for mail-in ballots until the close of polls Tuesday.

Officials have ordered county clerks' offices to remain open this weekend in order to help process mail-in ballots.