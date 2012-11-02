Manning St. entrance ramp to U.S. 27 North to close permanently

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- TDOT contract crews continue work on a major reconstruction project to widen U.S. 27 from the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River to Signal Mountain Road. To maintain the project's schedule, the Manning Street entrance ramp onto U.S. 27 North will close permanently.

This closure is scheduled to be implemented on Monday, November 5. Should inclement weather delay this closure, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

Once the closure is in place, motorists desiring to travel north on U.S. 27 from Manning Street will be detoured to Cherokee Boulevard and provided access to U.S. 27 North through the entrance ramp on Signal Mountain Road. Motorists should follow the posted orange "DETOUR" signs.

TDOT recognizes and regrets the inconvenience that this closure will impose on motorists, and thus, has delayed this critical closure until absolutely necessary. This closure must take place at this time to allow the project to successfully move forward.

In addition to this permanent closure, the Manufacturers Road entrance ramp onto U.S. 27 North remains temporarily closed until spring 2013 to allow for construction of several retaining walls and portions of some new bridges. Detours are posted.

The estimated completion date is December 31, 2014.

