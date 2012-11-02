UTC worker lawsuit claims race, age discrimination

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A former employee is suing the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, claiming race and age discrimination in her 2010 firing.

Karen Drake, who is black and over 40, alleges the university replaced her with a white woman, half her age, whom she had trained. Drake also claims the school prevented her from finding work elsewhere at the college, in part because she had spoken out about her daughter's hazing at a UTC sorority.

Drake is asking for her job back along with back pay and benefits, plus damages for emotional distress.

Drake's attorney told the Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/U3A3iF) the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission already reviewed Drake's claims and issued her a "right to sue" letter.

University spokesman Chuck Cantrell said he could not comment on pending litigation.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

