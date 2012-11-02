Tennessee muzzleloader and archery season opens Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee's muzzleloader and archery season for deer opens on Saturday.

Muzzleloading firearms of .40 caliber minimum plus long bows, compound bows and crossbows are legal hunting equipment for this season.

The boundaries of the state's three deer-hunting units are listed in the 2012 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide, available where hunting and fishing licenses are sold and online.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the statewide bag limit for antlered bucks is three. No more than one antlered deer may be taken per day. Limits for antlerless deer vary by the unit.

Most resident hunters ages 16 through 64 need a supplemental big game license for the equipment used.

The muzzleloader and archery season runs through Nov. 16.

Tennessee's gun season for deer opens the following day.

