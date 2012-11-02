Thrasher Bridge at Hwy 153 to be inspected next week; expect some delays

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The Thrasher Bridge that crosses the Chickamauga Dam on Highway 153 will be inspected Monday, Nov. 5, through Wednesday, Nov. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



One lane of the four lane bridge will be closed during the inspection team is working. The inspection requires work crews to close one northbound lane and one southbound lane, but not both at the same time.



If weather presents a safety issue, the inspection may be extended or rescheduled.



Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider another route.

