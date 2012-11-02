Thrasher Bridge Hwy 153 to be inspected next week; expect delays - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Thrasher Bridge at Hwy 153 to be inspected next week; expect some delays

Posted:

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The Thrasher Bridge that crosses the Chickamauga Dam on Highway 153 will be inspected Monday, Nov. 5, through Wednesday, Nov. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

One lane of the four lane bridge will be closed during the inspection team is working. The inspection requires work crews to close one northbound lane and one southbound lane, but not both at the same time.

If weather presents a safety issue, the inspection may be extended or rescheduled.

Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider another route.

You can use the WRCB Traffic app to make your commute a little easier. Download the free app here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.