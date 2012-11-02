Chattanooga's greenway system about to get a lot longer - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga's greenway system about to get a lot longer

By Pam Sohn, Chattanooga Times Free Press
A runner passes underneath the C.B. Robinson Bridge on the Riverwalk. The Great Eastern Trail Association is hoping that the trail system will find a way to cross the Tennessee River via the C.B. Robinson Bridge. Photo by Jake Daniels/Times Free Press A runner passes underneath the C.B. Robinson Bridge on the Riverwalk. The Great Eastern Trail Association is hoping that the trail system will find a way to cross the Tennessee River via the C.B. Robinson Bridge. Photo by Jake Daniels/Times Free Press

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -- It's official. The Great Eastern Trail — America's newest long-distance trail for outdoorsy folks looking to bike or walk from Florida to the Finger Lakes of New York — will stretch through Chattanooga.

What better way to celebrate Chattanooga's lure, according to backers.

"So much of Chattanooga's story is about our geography and about embracing our mountains and the river. This is just another way of being able to be connect to that," said Rick Wood, director of the Chattanooga office of the Trust for Public Land.

It's also a great opportunity and marketing tool for a city that already has a reputation as an outdoors mecca, supporters say.

