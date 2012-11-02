NBC hosts benefit telethon to aid victims of Hurricane Sandy

(NBC) - NBC Universal will host a benefit telethon Friday to aid victims of Hurricane Sandy.

Money collected will be donated to the American Red Cross Relief for Hurricane Sandy.

The telethon, Hurricane Sandy : Coming Together will air live across the east coast from 8:00 - 9:00 p.m. and tape delay on the west coast. You can also watch a live stream of the event here.



Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Jon Bon Jovi, Sting and Christina Aguilera are just some of the performers that have committed to lend their talents to the telethon.

Kevin Bacon, Mary J. Blige, Tina Fey (NBC's "30 Rock"), James Gandolfini, Al Roker (NBC's "Today") and Jon Stewart are the newest stars to join in NBCUniversal's broadcast of "Hurricane Sandy: Coming Together."



Bacon, Blige, Fey, Gandolfini, Roker and Stewart join the current lineup of previously announced performers, including Christina Aguilera (NBC's "The Voice"), Jon Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and Sting, with appearances by Jimmy Fallon (NBC's "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon") and NBC News' Brian Williams.



Hosted by NBC "Today" anchor Matt Lauer, the telethon will be broadcast from the New York studios of NBC at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. It will air live across the East Coast and tape-delayed on the West. Additional networks are expected to join the broadcast of the telethon prior to airtime.



If you would like to donate, use the links below:

The American Red Cross

The Salvation Army

American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA)

Humane Society of the United States