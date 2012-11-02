A three-way tie between sushi, tacos and deli

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Dining out this weekend? The inspectors at the Hamilton County Health Department had a great week with no failing grades to report among the 29 restaurants visited. We always include the low score of the week; remember, a failing grade is anything lower than a 70.



At a score of 81, Aji Peruvian restaurant in Ooltewah had two critical violations according to inspectors.



The hand sink in the kitchen was not accessible to employees and the kitchen staff was not properly sanitizing utensils. Once again they score an 81.



But the high score is a three-way tie. Congratulations to Wasabi Sushi at Hamilton Place, Taco Bell on Dayton Pike and David's Deli in Hixson.



They all score a 98. Great effort and a lot of hard work.



Please remember if you have a complaint about a restaurant call the Hamilton County Health Department hotline at (423) 209-8110 or email your complaint and I will send it on to the inspectors.



And as I say each week, enjoy your meal!