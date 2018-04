(WRCB) - No problems this weekend!

A ridge of high pressure setting up to he south will give us some light southerly winds that will warm us into the upper 60s and low 70s through the weekend. The normal high this time of year is 68.

I don't expect much in the way of rain, but some weak low pressure moving through could bring us one or two showers late Saturday night, and again late Sunday night.

Download the WRCB weather app for your 10 day forecast AND the interactive radar!