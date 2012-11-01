Dalton school employee charged with felony theft

DALTON, GA. (WRCB) -- A former Brookwood Elementary employee is charged with theft, for allegedly stealing from the school system.

Dalton Police spokesman Bruce Frazier tells Channel 3, an internal investigation revealed 56-year-old Edna Wells allegedly stole between $6,000 and $15,000 over the past two years from the school.

Wells worked for the school system for 21 years.

Frazier says she turned herself in and posted a $1,000 bond.

Wells is charged with felony theft.

