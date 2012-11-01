One killed, three injured in Collegedale crash

COLLEGEDALE, TN. (WRCB) -- Collegedale Police are investigating a deadly crash Thursday.

It happened on Lee Highway at Edgemon Road around 4:30 p.m.

Police say details of how the two vehicles collided are still under investigation.

Police say one person died at the scene, and three others were taken to a local hospital.

The victim's name will not be released until their family has been notified.

The victim's name will not be released until their family has been notified.


