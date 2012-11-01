Rogers Taxidermy Juvenile Deer Contest a Huge Success

By Steve Kite Channel3Outdoors.com Contributor

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Ross Rogers Taxidermy and Deer Processing held its First Annual Juvenile Deer Contest this past weekend. Winners of this contest were determined by the heaviest weighing deer harvested during the 2012 TWRA two day weekend hunt.

Ross Rogers said "I plan to make this an annual event, holding two deer contests each year. The next contest will be the last juvenile hunt of this year. I am all for promoting young hunters and family outings like a father and son hunt, I want to make this event bigger and better each year".

Juvenile hunts consist of Youths 6-16 years of age only. Each young sportsman must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult, 21 years of age or older, who must remain in a position to take immediate control of the hunting device and who must also comply with fluorescent orange regulations, as specified for legal hunters. Youths 10 years of age or older must meet Hunter Education requirements. Multiple youths may be accompanied by a single non-hunting adult.

All participants who entered a deer in the contest received a nice prize pack which included a shirt, pair of binoculars and hand warmers.

Ethan Farlett took top honors and the $75.00 first place prize with a nice 126 lb. buck he took while hunting with his dad Randy Farlett.

Randy said, "We had been in the stand only about 30 minutes Saturday morning. He knew that this was a big buck, but he didn't realize how big until we were trying to load it on the ATV. It is a 9-point but very asymmetrical. Its right rack is a normal four-point, but its left must have gotten damaged at some point, because it looks almost like five fingers. Ethan was thrilled to make such a good shot and looks forward to the summer sausage to be made from it."

Zach Howard with a good buck weighing 112 lbs tied for second with Sonny Carter's buck weighing 112 lbs., splitting the second and third place prize money.

Others weighing deer in the contest are as follows:

Thurman Ross with a buck weighing 110 lbs.

Hunter McKelvey with a buck weighing 105 lbs.

Katelynn Coyner with a buck weighing 102 lbs.

Ladon H. Maynard with a buck weighing 97 lbs.

Hunter Swanson with a buck weighing 86 lbs.

Jeron Wallin with a doe weighing 86 lbs.

Madison May with a buck weighing 84.08 lbs.

Ladon H.Maynard with a doe weighing 82 lbs.

Taylor Flint with a doe weighing 79 lbs.

Austin C. Hall with a buck weighing 76 lbs.

Special thanks to Ross Rogers Taxidermy and Deer Processing for hosting this juvenile deer contest for the young hunters in our surrounding area.

For more info about how to enter contact Ross Rogers at 423-290-3782 or visit his shop at 1700 Dallas Lake Road, Soddy Daisy, Tennessee.