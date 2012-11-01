UPDATE: One killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 153 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: One killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 153

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash Thursday.

It happened in the 5700 block of Highway 153, shortly before 3:00 p.m.

Police spokesman Nathan Hartwig says 22-year-old Tyler Cash was thrown from his motorcycle when he hit a Buick turning left.

Cash and the driver of the Buick, 77-year-old Shirley Charlton, were taken to a local hospital, where Cash was pronounced dead.

Charlton received minor injuries and is listed in stable condition.

Hartwig says the investigation is ongoing.

