Haslam releases text message from DesJarlais

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Haslam's office has released a text message sent by U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais after details emerged about the congressman once urging a mistress to seek an abortion.

Haslam said at the time that he didn't want to opine on the subject until speaking with DesJarlais - a conversation that still hasn't taken place three week later.

DesJarlais in the text message dated Oct. 11 thanked the governor, a fellow Republican, for withholding judgment. He also offered to speak to Haslam at his convenience.

The congressman doesn't dispute a transcript of the conversation with a woman he dated while she was also under his care as a doctor. But he has said he was only using strong language to persuade her to admit she wasn't pregnant.

