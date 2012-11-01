Authorities find moonshine still on Bradley County porch

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) - An East Tennessee deputy investigating a report of gunfire stumbled upon an unusual find: a working moonshine still.

The still was discovered this week on the porch of a house just outside Cleveland, Tenn. Inside Deputy Doug Boucher found three glass jugs of what appeared to be illegal moonshine, copper tubing and two 10-gallon containers of fermenting corn mash.

Sheriff Jim Ruth told the Cleveland Daily Banner that it had been a long time since his department had found a still. The last moonshine bust he recalled occurred in the 1970s.

The case has been turned over to the Alcoholic Beverage Commission, and charges are expected.

