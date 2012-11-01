Chattanooga State welcomes freshman senior citizen

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- How old is too old? The answer for one Chattanooga man is never. Harold Archie is 64 years old and has enrolled in classes at Chattanooga State.

"You're not too old, as long as you're [and] living you got things you can do you know," Archie said while laughing.

Archie didn't always look at life that way. Until two years ago, Archie was an aging high school drop-out with kidney failure. "You know when you're on dialysis you feel like you're just existing, I thought that was gonna be my fate," he remembered.

He learned quickly that wasn't to be his fate. After a kidney transplant caretakers urged him to hook up with Chattanooga's Restart Program. "I said these people did all these nice things for me," he said. "I got a new lease on life. I said why not try to take advantage of it."

Within two years Archie had his GED and a new outlook on life. "It was beautiful. They send you that certificate, I was showing it to everybody," he said.

Determined to finish what he never had the chance to start, Archie enrolled at Chattanooga State this fall.

"I'm really enjoying myself. Hard work, but worth it. When you do hard work and it's positive work, that's the good kind," said Archie. His biggest problems now are finding things to do when he's not in class.

And as for his plans after graduation? "Hopefully I'll be in a job where I can give back some of what I've got."

Archie is another reminder that age is just a number. "I say as long as you're living you've got a chance. People are living longer, they're healthier for longer periods of time and it's best to make use of this time," he said.

If any of you were lacking motivation , you shouldn't be now. Harold also spent some time in the military. We thanked him for serving our country.