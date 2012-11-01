CDC: Tennessee meningitis cases increase to 75

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that the number of fungal meningitis cases in Tennessee has increased by one to 75, including 11 deaths.

The health agency reported on Thursday that the total outbreak in 19 states was 386 cases of fungal meningitis, stroke due to meningitis or infections of the central nervous system or peripheral joints. Twenty-eight people have died.

The outbreak has been linked to recalled steroid shots for back pain from the New England Compounding Center, a specialty pharmacy in Massachusetts.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.