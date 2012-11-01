Chattanooga Police to be assessed for accreditation, seek public comment

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies will arrive November 18th to examine all aspects of the Chattanooga Police Department's policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services, Chief of Police Bobby Dodd announced today.

Verification by the team that the Chattanooga Police Department meets the Commission's state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to gain reaccredidation - a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence, he said.

As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session on Monday, November 19th at 6:00 p.m. The session will be conducted in the Chattanooga City Council Chambers located at 1000 Lindsay Street.

If for some reason an individual cannot speak at the public information session but would still like to provide comments to the assessment team, he/she may do so by telephone. The public may call (423) 643-5017 on Sunday, November 18th, between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Telephone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to ten minutes and must address the agency's ability to comply with CALEA's standards. A copy of the standards is available at the Police Service Center located at 3300 Amnicola Highway.

Persons wishing to offer written comments about the Chattanooga Police Department's ability to meet the standards for accreditation are requested to write Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320 Gainesville, Virginia 20155.

The Chattanooga Police Department has to comply with in excess of 400 standards in order to maintain accredited status, Chief Bobby Dodd said, "Accreditation has provided the perfect vehicle for ensuring the department achieves the professional recognition that its members and the community so richly deserves."

