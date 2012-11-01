Suspect in DTF arrest facing murder charge in New York

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- Alert police work by Sgt. Matt Bales of the 10th Judicial District Drug Task Force resulted in the apprehension of a New York fugitive.



Detectives from Buffalo were in Bradley County today working with detectives at the sheriff's office as they questioned Wyatt Hayes about a homicide that occurred in their city.

Hayes, 34, was arrested by Sgt. Bales on October 24 in a traffic stop on I-75 after the suspect's vehicle was observed failing to maintain its lane of travel.

Hayes initially gave a false name but after further investigation Bales discovered his identity. He was brought to the Bradley County jail and charged with criminal impersonation.

The Buffalo Police Department was contacted and confirmed Hayes as a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

The criminal impersonation charge was dismissed today In General Sessions Court. The New York warrant charging Hayes with murder in the second degree was faxed to the Bradley County jail.

He will be held as a fugitive from justice pending completion of extradition proceedings.

