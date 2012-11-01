Three Rossville men charged in crack cocaine bust

ROSSVILLE, GA (WRCB) -- Three Rossville, Georgia, men were arrested Thursday morning in connection with a crack cocaine investigation in Walker County, Sheriff Steve Wilson said in a news release.



Law Enforcement Officers with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Walker County Sheriff's Office and Drug Enforcement Administration served two search warrants simultaneously at #3 Bragg Circle, Rossville, Georgia, and 709 ½ Richardson Street, Rossville, Georgia.



About one ounce of crack cocaine was seized by law enforcement.



Arrested and booked at the Walker County Detention Facility were Jermaine Sharik Smith, 38, charged with Distribution of Crack Cocaine; Sharik Ronald Smith, 20, charged with Use of a Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony; Anthony Lamar Davis, 56, charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Distribution of Crack Cocaine.

