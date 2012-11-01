Teen arrested, charged with robbery, assault

CHATTANOOG, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police have arrested a 16 year-old male for his part in the assault and robbery of an 18 year-old man on Monday.

The robbery took place at a residence at 1508 East 18th Street in the Highland Park area of the city.

The juvenile has been charged with Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Burglary, and Theft Over $1,000.

His indentity has been withheld by authorities due to his age.