Mount LeConte sees record October snowfall

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) - The 32 inches of snow that blanketed Mount LeConte during Superstorm Sandy set an October record.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials told the Knoxville News Sentinel (http://bit.ly/PJF4vt ) the previous record was set in 2010 and was just 6 inches.

This week, the 6,600-foot mountain on the Tennessee side of the Smokies saw drifts as deep as 7 feet.

Having snow so early in the year is not unusual - it snows as early as September in the higher elevations, just not so much.

LeConte Lodge reported no problems as a result of the snow. The 15 or so visitors who spent Monday night at the highest guest lodge in the eastern U.S. were given an extra night free to encourage them not to brave the hike to their cars.

Information from: The Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

