Chattanooga named "Best Mountain City" in Blue Ridge Outdoors poll

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Chattanooga has been named as the "Best Outdoor City" by readers of Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine in their "Best Outdoor Town" Facebook poll. The poll collected 85,000 votes from magazine readers located throughout the Blue Ridge mountain region of the U.S.

The "Best Mountain City" designation comes with a full feature article in the magazine's November issue and a profile video.

Local representatives from the City of Chattanooga Parks and Recreation Department's Outdoor Chattanooga division, the Crash Pad Chattanooga and Roots Rated.com are quoted in the article and video, which focus on the area's accessible outdoor amenities and relaxed, urban lifestyle.

Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine is a free publication that targets outdoor enthusiasts in communities along the Appalachian Mountain chain, from Washington D.C. to Atlanta, GA. The magazine publishes online and through a monthly print distribution of 110,000.

To learn more, visit www.blueridgeoutdoors.com.