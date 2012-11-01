Tennessee GOP spends $1.75 million in 27 days - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Working Together For You

Tennessee GOP spends $1.75 million in 27 days

Posted: Updated:
By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography

(Times Free Press) -- Tennessee Republicans blazed through $1.75 million in just 27 days during October as the state party and GOP caucuses bombarded embattled Democratic state legislative candidates with direct mail and television and radio ads leading up to Tuesday's election.

In contrast, the Tennessee Democratic Party and the House and Senate Democratic caucuses spent just $617,000 -- giving the majority GOP an almost 3-to-1 spending advantage in early voting and the final stretch of the 2012 campaign.

The last report before Tuesday's election, which covers Oct. 1-27, shows the state GOP spent $1.23 million. The Senate Republican Caucus, excluding money it sent to the party, spent $356,000 while their House GOP counterparts shelled out $162,000 minus money they sent to the main party.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.