Tennessee GOP spends $1.75 million in 27 days

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Clay Bennett does not set out to upset anyone, but it happens

(Times Free Press) -- Tennessee Republicans blazed through $1.75 million in just 27 days during October as the state party and GOP caucuses bombarded embattled Democratic state legislative candidates with direct mail and television and radio ads leading up to Tuesday's election.

In contrast, the Tennessee Democratic Party and the House and Senate Democratic caucuses spent just $617,000 -- giving the majority GOP an almost 3-to-1 spending advantage in early voting and the final stretch of the 2012 campaign.

The last report before Tuesday's election, which covers Oct. 1-27, shows the state GOP spent $1.23 million. The Senate Republican Caucus, excluding money it sent to the party, spent $356,000 while their House GOP counterparts shelled out $162,000 minus money they sent to the main party.

