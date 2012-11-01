McKamey Animal Center to be featured on Designing Spaces show - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

McKamey Animal Center to be featured on Designing Spaces show

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- The Lifetime home improvement show Designing Spaces will be coming to Chattanooga to give the McKamey Animal Center some much deserved TLC with the help of some incredible local and national sponsors.

The show is producing a three-part special mini-series called "Designing Spaces of Hope - Pet Spaces" which aims to educate viewers on shelter animals, pet owner responsibilities, pet health issues and more.

Producers of the special plan a "raise them to the next level" makeover at the McKamey Animal Center. Sponsors include Snapfish photography, Trupanion Pet Insurance, Companion Habitat Animal Housing, Shelter Buddy animal shelter software and Idexx veterinary medical equipment.

Additionally several pharmaceutical companies will be donating and demonstrating their medical treatments to help keep your pet in top health. 
 
To assist in the makeover local sponsors Dakota Tile and Crossville Tile will be generously donating time and materials to part of the upgrades and finishing touches  provided in the physical makeover.

