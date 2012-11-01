VW reports best October sales since 1972, makes storm relief donation

HERNDON, VA (WRCB) — Volkswagen of America reported Thursday that they sold 34,311 vehicles in October, a 22.4 percent increase over prior year sales, a 35.6 percent year-to-date increase and the best October since 1972.

In just 10 months of sales, this marks the best calendar year for the automaker since 1973. The Chattanooga-made Volkswagen Passat, which was recently added to Consumer Reports recommended list, continues its successful year with 8,355 units sold in October.

"In the wake of the East coast disaster, we would like to express our thoughts and concern for all affected," said Jonathan Browning, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. "In light of the difficult aftermath of hurricane Sandy, the Volkswagen of America Foundation is providing aid in the form of a donation to the American Red Cross in order to help with the relief efforts. Despite over 25 percent of our dealers being impacted by the severe storm conditions, Volkswagen was able to increase sales by over 20 percent and deliver the best October in nearly 40 years – a testament to the resilience and strength of our dealer body."

The Volkswagen of America Foundation announced Wednesday that it would make an immediate donation of $500,000 to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Sandy relief to provide support for affected areas across the northeast. The donation will help cover costs of shelter, food, recovery and other assistance to families affected by the storm.

Additionally, Volkswagen will provide matching funds to any employee donations made to the American Red Cross or the organization of their choosing.

