Woman worried about voting after she can't get ID

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Nashville woman says she has been unable to obtain photo identification, and now she's afraid she won't be able to vote.

Cora Beach told The Tennessean (http://bitly.com/UklkKA) she has been to driver service centers three times, only to be turned down for an ID. The first time she lacked a birth certificate. She had one sent from Selma, Ala.

But now she must provide the two marriage licenses that tie her maiden name to her current name. 1 of those licenses is in Toledo, Ohio. Beach said she is not sure she has the time or resources to track it down before Election Day.

The 56-year-old lives on disability payments and requires dialysis for kidney failure.

The Tennessee Court of Appeals last week upheld the voter photo identification law.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

