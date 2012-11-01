UPDATED: Building collapse on MLK Blvd. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATED: Building collapse on MLK Blvd.

Posted:

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A building at 328 East Martin Luther King Boulevard has collapsed and crushed two cars at the rear of the structure.

While the front of the building remains relatively intact, the roof and rear have collapsed to the ground, leaving bricks and beams in a mess of rubble.

Preliminary reports are the building housed a former nightclub, and that no people were inside.

Originally reported about 8:00 a.m., the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the address to survey damage and search for possible occupants.

Stay with Channel 3 Eyewitness News for more on this story as it develops.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.