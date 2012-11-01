UPDATED: Building collapse on MLK Blvd.

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A building at 328 East Martin Luther King Boulevard has collapsed and crushed two cars at the rear of the structure.

While the front of the building remains relatively intact, the roof and rear have collapsed to the ground, leaving bricks and beams in a mess of rubble.



Preliminary reports are the building housed a former nightclub, and that no people were inside.

Originally reported about 8:00 a.m., the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the address to survey damage and search for possible occupants.



Stay with Channel 3 Eyewitness News for more on this story as it develops.