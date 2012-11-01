DesJarlais' spouse: He's a good husband and father

WASHINGTON (News Sentinel) -- The wife of U.S. Rep. Scott DesJarlais said Wednesday accusations the pro-life, family-values congressman had affairs outside of his first marriage and encouraged one of his girlfriends to get an abortion don't accurately reflect his true character.



Amy DesJarlais said the congressman has been a good husband and father during their decade-long marriage and that she has not witnessed any of the philandering or erratic behavior ascribed to him in divorce papers from his first marriage a dozen years ago.



"What's in the divorce records is not the husband I've had for 10 years," she told the News Sentinel in her first public comments on the latest accusations that have shaken her husband's re-election campaign.



"I've never seen that side of him," she said.



