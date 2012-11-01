UPDATE: Crossing guard struck near Wallace Smith Elem. in Ooltewah

OOLTEWAH, TN (WRCB) - A Hamilton County Sheriff's Office school crossing guard was struck by a car Thursday morning while working her job post at Wallace Smith Elementary School in Ooltewah.

Elizabeth Drew was hit by a vehicle pulling from Teal Road onto Hunter Road. Drew had on her safety equipment that is required for her job duties.

She was transported by Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services to an area hospital, but the extent of her injuries are not known.



The driver of the 2008 Honda involved Camille Godwin, was given a citation for failure to exercise drivers due care.