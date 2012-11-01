UPDATE: Crossing guard struck near Wallace Smith Elementary - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Crossing guard struck near Wallace Smith Elem. in Ooltewah

Posted:

OOLTEWAH, TN (WRCB) - A Hamilton County Sheriff's Office school crossing guard was struck by a car Thursday morning while working her job post at Wallace Smith Elementary School in Ooltewah.

Elizabeth Drew was hit by a vehicle pulling from Teal Road onto Hunter Road. Drew had on her  safety equipment that is required for her job duties. 

She was transported by Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services to an area hospital, but the extent of her injuries are not known.


The driver of the 2008 Honda involved Camille Godwin, was given a citation for failure to exercise drivers due care.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.