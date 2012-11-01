Eye On Health: Riding for a Cause

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- We first introduced you to Daisy Blanton and Hugh Worthy just over two years ago. Hugh had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and had begun to take a downward turn.

"It was hard because Hugh was a very strong willed independent person," says Daisy Blanton.

The Lookout Mountain couple lived life to the fullest. They even rode their bikes to Florida. But over time, Alzheimer's brought things to a screeching halt. Daisy was no longer able to care for him.

"You try to stick with them, but there is a limit to how much you can do," says Daisy.

Hugh died earlier this year, but Daisy isn't giving up on the fight to find a cure for this devastating disease. That's why she is getting back on her bike to lead the Alzheimer's Challenge cycling event.

"I'm doing it just because I do want to see a cure to Alzheimer's, so devastating and you're so helpless," says Daisy.

"When caregivers and people affected by the disease are able to do something there is a real sense of satisfaction in that," says Amy French.

Amy says early detection and early diagnosis are key to fighting this disease. Hugh was diagnosed 10 years ago and was able to get on medication to slow the progression of the disease and make lifestyle changes.

"The more awareness people have, the more attention it will get," says Amy.

While Daisy says she feels Hugh is definitely better off now, the memories haven't faded, and it's the small things that make some days a bit harder than others.

"I just miss him so much, and we were so close. During his not so bad times he was really sweet, I just really miss him," says Daisy.

So although Hugh won't be pedaling this time , he'll definitely be with Daisy for the bike ride and for her journey to help fight Alzheimer's disease .

Alzheimer's Challenge Cycling Event

November 3rd

Old Stone Fort State Park

Manchester, TN

(423) 265-3600