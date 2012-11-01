Road closures this weekend

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - We have a couple of traffic issues you need to be aware of.

The Head of the Hooch kicks off this weekend which means several road closures.

Riverfront Parkway from Aquarium Way to Molly Street.

Chestnut Street from Aquarium Way to Riverfront Parkway.

Power Alley from Aquarium Way to Riverfront Parkway.

Southbound Veterans Bridge exit ramp is closed until 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

Northbound Riverfront Parkway will be closed to through traffic at M. L. King Boulevard.

Detours will be posted.

For those of you driving near Signal Mountain, the "W" Road will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday for repairs