Getting warmer this weekend!

(WRCB) - Lay in bed and have coffee and candy as long as you can this morning. Give the temps a few hours to get above freezing.

We will see lots of sunshine today with highs near 60 in the valleys, mid 50s in the mountains.

Warmer weather will begin to trickle in tonight with lows near 40. Highs will be in the upper 60s Friday and low 70s by Saturday as a warm front moves through. Did you catch that? 70s on Saturday! Great weather for whatever you have planned.

Sunday, a cool front will move in giving us a chance of a few light showers late Sunday and cooler weather to start off next week.

