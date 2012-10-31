Halloween retailer uses mask sales to predict winner of presidential election

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Six days before the polls even open, the nation's largest Halloween retailer has declared a winner in the presidential race.

As unscientific as it may be, Spirit Halloween says Halloween mask sales can predict how America will vote.

Local shops have been selling out of Mitt Romney masks, but in other cities Barack Obama look-a-likes are in high demand.

With just hours to spare, Joel Harris is on the hunt for a quick and easy Halloween costume.



"I figured I have a navy blue suit at home, so the John McCain mask was a pretty easy choice," says Joel Harris.



Harris opted for the last McCain mask on the shelf, leaving this year's presidential candidates for someone else.



"Nah, that'd be too mainstream," Harris says.



It might be too mainstream for Joel, but not for other customers.



At about $20 a piece, Mitt Romney and Barack Obama masks are hot items this year.



"The Mitt Romney sold out a couple of days ago," Reginald Moore says. "We only have a couple of the Obama's left."



And, one Halloween retail giant says sales will predict the winner.



Spirit Halloween, which operates 1,000 stores across the country, says it has accurately predicted the presidential winner by charting mask sales since 1996.



So far, Obama is ahead with 60 percent in the unscientific poll.



That's enough for the retailer to call this year's race, even before the polls open.



But election officials are not convinced.



"I doubt the results will be the same," says Charlotte Mullis-Morgan.



Hamilton County Election Administrator Charlotte Mullis-Morgan says the last leg of this race will be an important one.



Early voting ends Thursday.



So far, about 10,000 fewer Hamilton County residents have cast a ballot early in comparison to the 2008 election.



"It's running about the same," Mullis-Morgan says. "We hope to beat those numbers from 2008, but we have a little ways to go."



And with the election still six days away, Joel Harris says it's as much about making a political statement against a candidate, as it is in support of one.



"I think people tend to wear the costume of whoever they are not voting for," Harris says.

Mitt Romney spent his Halloween in Florida, where he held three rallies across the station.

President Obama announced he will resume his campaign Thursday, after assessing the damage left by Hurricane Sandy.

Early voting ends in Georgia on Friday. Thursday is the last day to cast a ballot early in Tennessee.

Here in Hamilton County you can vote early at the election commission, Brainerd Rec Center, Eastwood Church, and Northgate Mall.

For a list of times,