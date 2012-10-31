Children "Trunk or Treat" at Orchard Knob Elementary - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Children "Trunk or Treat" at Orchard Knob Elementary

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Dozens of children were out in full costume Halloween night for the annual "Trunk or Treat."

The event, presented by groups of UTC students, was held at Orchard Knob Elementary School.

The idea is to give children a safe and supervised environment to experience Halloween.

Channel 3 Photojournalist Lee Broome was there to capture the fun.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.