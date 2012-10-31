Shooting victim taken to Parkridge Medical Center

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga Police are investigating the city's latest shooting.

It happened Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m. on N. Holtzclaw Avenue. 18 year old LaMichael Derrick was walking down the street when he was shot in the cheek.

He was taken to the hospital by private vehicle and treated for non life threatening injury.

A suspect description has not been released. A police spokesman said the investigation is still on-going and more information will be released when available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department (423) 698-2525.