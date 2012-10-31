Crime Stoppers: Sprint Store Rampage

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WRCB-TV) - It was Sunday evening, just about 7:30, on September 9th. "We had a business alarm at the Sprint store off Hamilton Place Boulevard," said Chattanooga Police Officer Daniel Jones.

Sprint is a stand alone store within the perimeter of the mall parking lot. The man we are looking for, the criminal we want to alert you to, was about to do a lot of damage. "The pictures show a black male, approximately about 6-feet and anywhere between 200 and 210 pounds," Off. Jones explained.

Wearing what looks to be an untucked white dress shirt and black slacks, he broke his way through the front glass door, then proceeded to wreak havoc on the place. One guy, so much damage, the dollar amount makes his peculiar Sunday rampage a felony. "Enough damage to the actual building," said Jones, "and actually going into the store and ripping up doors inside, the cabinets on the inside, the desk drawers, they actually did more property damage than they did anything."

Was he looking for something to steal? Blowing off some steam? Settling a score? "He's obviously going in there with a purpose," answered Jones. "The purpose is either to get something or to destroy something and that's obviously what he did on this Sunday."

His motive makes no difference. Identify this guy and you can get paid. Off. Jones added, "We believe we know who this individual is that's broken into the Sprint store, however we just need a little bit of help from the viewers out there, because they may know exactly who this person is."

There is a reward of up to a thousand dollars waiting. Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333. A police officer may answer the phone, but you never have to identify yourself.