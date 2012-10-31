Mother of dead Marion County boy faces judge

MARION COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- Both Nicholas Mosier and Lindsey Newsome faced a judged Wednesday and several witnesses testified.

A lot of the testimony revolved around Mosier's behavior on October 6, the day police say he crashed a vehicle into the Sequatchie River and killed Newsome's 9-year-old son.

Both suspects entered the courtroom only to be separated by their lawyer.

Witness Jacob Green says he and Newsome are first cousins.

He says he was helping Mosier move some furniture earlier in the day and noticed Mosier acting erratic.

He thought Mosier was under the influence of "something."

Green says Mossier's behavior annoyed him and he eventually left.

"He was running around and doing stuff that didn't make any sense," Green says. "He got in the truck, kept backing it up against a telephone pole. Tried to then climb the pole."

Sgt. Tim Price of the Marion County Sheriff's Office took the stand and says he was one of the first officers on the scene.

He says Mosier's eyes were "blood red" at the time.

Mosier's mother took the stand saying it was her jeep that crashed.

She testified Mosier had just been released from jail due to a dui a few weeks prior and she says she told Newsome not to let him drive.

A judge set a bond for Newsome at $50,000 and is due in court December 14.

Mosier was denied bond.

